FARMERVILLE, La. – A man is in jail after State Police say he was connected to the rape and illegal trafficking of a young girl.

Officials said 31-year-old Nicolas Asig was arrested after the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit in Monroe received information about a possible victim of human trafficking.

State Police said the girl was found safe but did not release her age.

Both Asig and the victim were in the country illegally from Guatemala, authorities said.

Asig was booked and charged with human trafficking, second-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

State Police said anyone with information about human trafficking is asked to report it a national hotline at 1.888.373.7888.

