APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say he was pushed by a man from a waterslide platform, falling 31 feet to the concrete below.

It happened at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center located at 14421 Johnny Cake Ridge Road.

The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. The victim's current condition is unknown, but he did suffer several broken bones in his feet, legs and shoulders.

Investigators say the 18-year-old man, identified as Roman Adams, of Maple Grove, picked up and pushed the boy over the railing as they were waiting in line.

He has been charged for third-degree assault.

According to his arrest warrant, Adams told police that he was waiting in line to use the slide and that it was "taking a long time." He admitted to throwing the child from the platform, according to the charges. In a later interview, Adams told police the line was taking too long so he "pushed" the child over the railing and saw him fall.

Police told KARE 11 that Adams is developmentally delayed.

Apple Valley Aquatic Center

Sharon Yoo, KARE

Witnesses reported there was no interaction between the two prior to the incident. Investigators say Adams and the victim do not know each other.

The Apple Valley Aquatic Center closed Tuesday, shortly after the incident. It reopened to the public on Wednesday.

Due to unforeseen circumstances the Apple Valley Family Aquatic Center is closing for today. We regret the inconvenience. Please join us another day for fun in the sun. — Apple Valley Parks (@AVParksAndRec) July 31, 2018

