GRETNA, La. — Loyola Law School professor Dane Ciolino and two of his students are appearing before the Louisiana's 5th Circuit Court of Apeeal in Gretna on behalf of a man convicted of gunning down former NFL player and local high school standout Joe McKnight at a Terrytown intersection in 2016.



A Jefferson Parish jury's voted 10-2 to reject Gasser's self-defense argument and found him guilty of manslaughter.

Gasser shot McKnight through the open window of Gasser's car at Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard on Dec. 1, 2016. Witnesses testified the two had been arguing as they drove their vehicles across the Crescent City Connection. Witnesses also told the jury McKnight cut Gasser off during a tit for tat, road-rage fueled pursuit through the West Bank. Eventually, McKnight pulled up next to Gasser, got out of his car and approached Gasser's passenger window. Gasser fired a gun from inside the car and fatally wounded McKnight.

Ciolino said the appeal will focus on a number of factors including the trial court judge's decision to allow jurors to hear testimony about Gasser's arrest for an alleged road-rage incident at the same intersection a decade before.

Other appeal points include the jury's 10-2 decision to convict Gasser. Louisiana now requires a unanimous verdict to convict. Ciolino also plans to argue Gasser is not guilty on the basis of the state's Stand Your Ground law after McKnight lunged at him through the window.

The appeal hearing is set for 10 a.m. this morning in front of a three-judge panel.

Gasser was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The trial court judge rejected his motion to reconsider his sentence.