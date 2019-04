NEW ORLEANS — An early morning fire on Barracks Street in New Orleans claimed the life of a 54-year-old man Monday night.

The fire occurred on Barracks Street between North Miro and North Tonti.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but firefighters say the home did not have a working smoke alarm.

The American Red Cross will be in local neighborhoods installing smoke alarms over the next few weeks.

April 27 - New Orleans East

April 30 - Harvey / Marrero

May 4 - Belle Chasse

May 11 - Houma