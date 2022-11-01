Man fatally shot at a downtown Houston bar where private party hosted rap-trio Migos

At least one dead, and two others were injured.

HOUSTON — Police in Houston say at least one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown Houston bar early Tuesday morning.

As KHOU reports, police say TakeOff and Quavo, members of Atlanta-based rap group Migos, were at a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley prior to the shooting. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by police.

The shooting happened at about 2:35 a.m. on the bowling alley’s third-floor balcony in the building on San Jacinto Street and Dallas Street in downtown Houston.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.



Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

The party ended at 1:00 a.m. but about 40 partygoers lingered outside the bar after it had closed according to KHOU. That is when the shooting started. Two other victims injured in the incident were also taken to the local hospital by a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown.

Rappers Quavo and Takeoff were just in New Orleans this past weekend for the Lil Weezana Fest. It is unclear at this time if the rappers were involved in the shooting incident.