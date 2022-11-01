Man fatally shot at a downtown Houston bar where private party hosted rap-trio Migos

HOUSTON — Police in Houston say at least one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown Houston bar early Tuesday morning.
As KHOU reports, police say TakeOff and Quavo, members of Atlanta-based rap group Migos, were at a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley prior to the shooting. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by police.
The shooting happened at about 2:35 a.m. on the bowling alley’s third-floor balcony in the building on San Jacinto Street and Dallas Street in downtown Houston.
The party ended at 1:00 a.m. but about 40 partygoers lingered outside the bar after it had closed according to KHOU. That is when the shooting started. Two other victims injured in the incident were also taken to the local hospital by a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown.
Rappers Quavo and Takeoff were just in New Orleans this past weekend for the Lil Weezana Fest. It is unclear at this time if the rappers were involved in the shooting incident.
