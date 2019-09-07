Two weeks after NOPD reported that a missing man who "was placed into the permanent care of the Louisiana Department of Health after a medical diagnosis," authorities identified him as a murder suspect who was placed in a mental institution after being declared incompetent to stand trial for murder in 2006.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, Jermaine Diggs left a court-ordered psychiatrist appointment on Tulane Avenue and never returned to his psychiatric care facility.

Diggs was placed in the facility after he was found incompetent to stand trial after being charged with second-degree murder in 2006.

The New Orleans Police Department reported him missing on the day of his disappearance, June 26, but only indicated that he was in the permanent care of the Louisiana Department of Health "after a medical diagnosis." They did not state that he was committed after being charged with murder.

Diggs is considered dangerous, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Diggs’ location is asked to contact Det. Lt. Brandon Barlow with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 359-8769.