NEW ORLEANS — The man that a Louisiana State Trooper shot and wounded as he was driving the wrong way up Bourbon Street Thursday was arrested and faces multiple charges, LSP officials said.

State police identified 42-year-old Eric Kullander of New Orleans as the man who was shot in the stomach after he did not comply with troopers to stop his car as he drove through the 200 block of Bourbon Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Kullander was in stable condition after being shot. LSP and the New Orleans Police Department opened an investigation into the incident, and on Saturday evening officials announced he had been arrested on four separate charges.

According to officials, he was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center and faces one count of resisting an officer with force or violence, as well as aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation and going the wrong way on a one-way roadway.

In video obtained on Friday, you can see a vehicle traveling the wrong way down Bourbon Street and two troopers running alongside in an apparent attempt to get the driver to stop and possibly turn around.