NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East Saturday morning.

Initial reports from police say one man was shot multiple times to the lower body in the 4500 block of Wilson Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. The man was taken to an area hospital.

A fatal crash occurred near the location of the shooting minutes after that caused Chef Menteur Highway to close.

