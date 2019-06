New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide in Central City.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Clara Street around 8:34 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man who'd been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

