RACELAND, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing money from a donation box at a Raceland church.

On Jan. 24, deputies responded to St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in reference to a burglary. Deputies learned a man walked into the church, forced open the donation box and took money from inside.

The man also stole a part of one of the church’s security camera, the sheriff’s office says. Surveillance cameras captured the man around 1 a.m. on Jan. 23.

The man appears to be a white man, dressed in a red shirt with white shoes and shorts with an American flag print.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.