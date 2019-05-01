NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for a man who is believed to know information about a fatal shooting in the New Orleans East area.

The shooting took place in the 7800 block of Sun Street around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17. Police say a man was found at the location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe 38-year-old Justin Lomas may have valuable information regarding the shooting and would like to question him. He is not a wanted suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Lomas’ whereabouts is asked to call homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.