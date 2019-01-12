NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of police officers were on the scene of a mass shooting when gunfire lit up Canal Street early Sunday morning and wounded 11 people.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Canal Street during a busy Bayou Classic weekend. New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said the streets were so crowded at the time of the shooting, patrolling officers couldn’t see who had the gun.

“We had officers right there within that very block that actually thought they were being fired upon and took a position to respond to this,” Ferguson said.

No officers were hit but 11 others were, Ferguson said. The victims were being treated at University Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center, with two people listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon. One of those victims was shot in the chest and the other in the torso.

What happened leading up the gunfire was still unclear Sunday. One person was detained and questioned by police but was not named as a suspect.

“This is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. We do not know if this individual had any involvement in this incident as of right now,” Ferguson said.

Mayor's response

There have been six shootings in New Orleans with 10 or more victims since 2013.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell addressed the most recent one Sunday morning, saying her administration would not “…allow incidents like this to derail the progress we have made, or to further disrupt our community.”

“The shootings on Canal Street early this morning were an ugly disruption of an otherwise beautiful holiday weekend. We will do everything we can to wrap the victims and their families in our love and support, and to bring the criminals responsible to justice,” Cantrell said.

The mayor praised the NOPD officers who responded to the attack.

“I applaud our public safety team for their instant and efficient response — particularly our NOPD officers who were on the scene within seconds. This tragedy will not define us, and it will not deter us from moving our City forward and keeping our people safe,” she said.

Cantrell also said: “When people resort to gun violence to resolve problems, it never creates solutions — only innocent victims and trauma.”

Councilmember Kristin Palmer, who represents the French Quarter, also provided a statement Sunday condemning the shooting and applauding first responders.

"This is a terrible event on a weekend meant to celebrate the traditions of two wonderful Louisiana Institutions. I hope for a speedy recovery for the victims and will work closely with the administration to provide any support necessary to them and their families,” Palmer said.

“I also commend the officers who responded immediately to the scene and call on anyone with information on the event or perpetrators come forward immediately to assist in the investigation. Our city and police department have made unprecedented strides in combating violent crime, and holding these individual(s) accountable is critical to continuing that progress."

Police were gathering surveillance video and other evidence in the area that they hoped would lead to answers, and arrests.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this investigation. Anyone with tips should call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

