BATON ROUGE, La. — She was loved by Baton Rouge and on Tuesday night people came out and showed that love for Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

A memorial was held outside of her Baton Rouge African American Museum, which she started in 2001. The museum sits on the campus of New St. Luke Baptist Church, where Roberts-Joseph's brother is pastor.

The large crowd that gathered there was just a small indicator of how they cared about the woman who lived her life spreading messages of peace and unity.

“I think us coming together tonight is something she would've wanted to have done,” said Judge John Michael Guidry, a friend of Roberts-Joseph.

The 75-year-old woman was found dead in the trunk of her car Friday, suffocated to death

Police arrested the man they believe committed the crime. On Tuesday, Baton Rouge police arrested 38-year-old Ron Bell for her death. Police said he was a tenant of her's. He reportedly was late on his rent and owed around $1,200, but authorities say the motive is still under investigation.

The news was a relief for a family grieving, yet resilient.

“I got stories after stories, texts after texts, phone call after phone call... maybe it was this... maybe it was that, and here we are today. He's been identified,” her niece, Pat McCallister-Leduff said.

Even in the midst of their own sorrow, there's compassion.

“We just want to also lift his family up cause they’re just as shocked as we were to hear what happened to aunt Sadie. I'm sure his family is just as shocked to hear that he did it,” McCallister-Leduff said.



Judge John Michael Guidry knew Roberts-Joseph well.

“The last memory I have of her was right here on this property where I was a Juneteenth speaker and marching with her in this neighborhood and seeing the type of commitment that in the heat of the day… as they say she bore her burdens in the heat of the day," he said.

In the heat, her legacy shined.

“She let her work speak for her. When you look at this crowd, the number of people out here today, do you hear Sadie? Listen! Don't you hear her? They're all speaking for her! Let your work speak for you," the pastor at her memorial said.

It's her work and commitment to civil rights and her community that her family knows will live on in every life she touched.