Thousands of residents in Midland County are being forced to evacuate after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the county and urged residents of Edenville and Sanford to evacuate and get somewhere safe as soon as possible.

"This is serious and it is time for people to take action and evacuate," Whitmer said. "We still need thousands of people to take this action."

The city of Midland, which includes the main plant of Dow Chemical, sits on the banks of the Tittabawassee River about 8 miles away from the Edenville dam. Midland, the village of Sanford and Dow Chemical have already evacuated, and the state is working to get residents out of Tittabawassee, Thomas and Saginaw townships.

"In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," Whitmer said. "We are anticipating an historic high water level."

The National Weather Services estimates that about 2 to 5 inches of rain fell in Midland, Bay, and Saginaw Counties over the previous few days. A flash flood warning remains in effect for Midland County.

Emergency shelters were opened for evacuees in the Midland area, about 140 miles north of Detroit, after the breach of Edenville Dam, which holds back Wixom Lake. The state also encouraged people to stay with friends or family who live in other parts of the state.

The State Emergency Operations Center was activated to help Midland County deal with the crisis. The National Guard was also called up, and about 100 soldiers are heading to the area with high water vehicles and a helicopter. Michigan State Police and the DNR are also assisting in the county.

Whitmer said the 51st Civil Support Team out of Fort Custer was requested to help Dow Chemical.

"This is unlike anything we've ever seen before," said Whitmer. "I feel like I've said that a lot over the last number of weeks, but this is truly a historic event that is playing out in another historic event."

The governor said that despite the flooding, people should still be taking appropriate measures to protect themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is going to be hard, and we are anticipating several feet of water in the area. To go through this in the midst of a global pandemic is almost unthinkable. But we are here and to the best of our ability, we are going to navigate this together," said Whitmer.

Flooding, dam breaches in Midland County This photo shows a view of a dam on Wixom Lake in Edenville, Mich., Tuesday, May 19, 2020. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP) Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP) A view of the flooded area near the Sanford dam on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP) A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP) Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch Tuesday, May 19, 2020 along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas & Launch, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure." (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)

The governor emphasized the need for people to move quickly, and she said the waters are still rising. The extent of the damage won't be known for another 12 to 15 hours.

"The depth, and the destruction is unknown yet. But I think it's safe to anticipate that they're going to be a lot of people are going to struggle as a result of this on top of all of the other stressors that we have right now," she said.

Whitmer said the state will work on requests to get federal assistance to FEMA, but Tuesday night, their priority was getting people safely evacuated.

More information on road closures and the flooding can be found at midland911.org.

Watch Whitmer's full briefing here:

Gov. Whitmer on dam breach Watch live: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving an update after a dam breached in mid-Michigan More: https://bit.ly/3g50pxf Posted by 13 On Your Side on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

