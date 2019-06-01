UPDATE: Aundra Banford was found Jan. 6 at the Ochsner Baptist Hospital.

Police are searching for an elderly New Orleans East woman reportedly missing since Thursday (Jan. 3).

Detectives said Aundra Banford, 70, was last seen at her home in the Read Boulevard East neighborhood in New Orleans East on Thursday. She reportedly suffers from Dementia.

Banford is described as being 4'1" tall with brown eyes and short gray hair.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Banford's whereabouts notify Seventh District Detectives at 504-658-6070.