New Orleans will see a familiar face on CNN during tonight's democratic debates.

Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu joined CNN as a political commentator and will make his debut during tonight's debate.

Tonight's debate will be broadcast at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by CNN's Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

Landrieu was once considered a dark horse candidate to run for president after gaining the national spotlight by leading the charge to remove monuments honor the confederacy from public spaces.