MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to assist local law enforcement as riots erupt around the Twin Cities.

The National Guard sent out a tweet late Thursday night announcing the activation, saying "A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls."

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, officials say people rioting breached the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct and set fire to the building.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said in a statement that they had evacuated the building due to safety concerns shortly after 10 p.m.