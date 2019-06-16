Divers in South Florida broke a Guinness World Record Saturday as they cleaned up garbage from the ocean floor.

The Sun Sentinel said Guinness adjudicator Michael Empric made the trip from New York City to do the official headcount. The result? There were 633 divers counted scooping up trash near the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier.

The Sun Sentinel reported divers had to get into the ocean in waves and stay in for 15 minutes to be counted.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the previous record was 614 people in Hurghada, Egypt, on 5 June 2015.

