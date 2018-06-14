One year after a gunman nearly took his life, Steve Scalise will return to the diamond for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The annual baseball game between congressional Republicans and Democrats carries special significance. This year's match is scheduled on the one year anniversary of the ball-field shooting.

Scalise says the shooting "deepened my appreciation for the Second Amendment because it was people with guns who saved my life and every other member out there."

Scalise joined fellow Republican congressmen earlier last week to practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Wednesday, during the Republican team's final practice, Scalise gave an emotional speech to rally his colleagues before the game.

"Let's make tomorrow about a comeback story," Scalise said.

Scalise is expected to start at second base in Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.

Top Republicans are hoping President Donald Trump attends, though the White House hasn't said one way or the other.

Scalise is asking Americans across the country to participate in World Blood Donor Day which also starts Thursday.

