Plans to open a Mississippi River spillway in Louisiana for the third time ever have been delayed again because the river's rising more slowly than expected.

The opening had been planned for June 6, but is now planned for Sunday, June 9. Projections about the rising Mississippi River have changed as the forecast changed. The river is now expected to reach flood stage at the structure on June 12.

RELATED: Delayed Morganza Spillway opening buys time for floodgate

"The Army Corps of Engineers only intends to operate the structure when needed as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin," a statement from the Army Corps. of Engineers said.

RELATED: Morganza Spillway opening unnerves shrimpers

The spillway's "slow open" will begin June 9 with a single bay being lifted. By June 12, all the bays will be open, according to the Corps. This will be the third time in its 65-year history that the spillway will be open.