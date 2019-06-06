The Morganza Spillway will not be opened for the foreseeable future.

Rep. Garret Graves said Thursday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not open the Mississippi River spillway Sunday as previously planned. No new date has been set.

The corps tells Eyewitness News that they decided to not operate the spillway because of forecasted conditions of the Mississippi River. That decision can change depending on rain and other factors in the Mississippi River Valley and Midwest.

Graves added that the barge which was sunk to create a temporary floodgate at Bayou Chene appears to be working.

The spillway was supposed to be opened Sunday after already being postponed twice.

The structure has only been opened twice.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.