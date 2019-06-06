NEW ORLEANS — People who live and work along the Atchafalaya Basin are breathing a little easier, now that plans to open the Morganza Spillway this weekend have been scrapped.

The spillway north of Baton Rouge would have diverted a rush of water from the swollen Mississippi into the basin adding to the flooding problems that already exist along the Atchafalaya River.

Steve Bergeron from Morgan City called the news a "welcome relief."

He and his father own a storage warehouse on the river on the unprotected side of the city's seawall.

"It's a relief to us because of course we were going to have all that water coming our way," Bergeron said. "It's always a roller coaster ride just about every year and this year is no different."

Based on the current forecast, the Army Corps of Engineers will not operate the Morganza on June 9 as expected.

"It is definitely a wait and see," Army Corps spokesman Rene Poche said. "There's still water around and we have to see how all this comes out in the next couple of weeks. But, we're looking at two weeks down the road to have a crest on the river. Then things should start dropping."

The Corps of Engineers opens the spillway when the flow of the Mississippi reaches 1.5 million cubic feet per second in the Baton Rouge area.

Poche said it does not look like they will hit that trigger point before the river crests.

"Weather is dynamic and ever changing," Poche said. "As of right now, we're not seeing those triggers being met, but if we could get more rain that puts more water in the river, then we'd reevaluate that."

Back in Morgan City, Bergeron said even with the spillway not opening, it could still be months before his flooded out building finally dries out.

"Hopefully in the next 2 to 3 months we'll go down and dry out and start the clean up procedure all over," Bergeron said.

The Mississippi River is now expected to crest on June 15.