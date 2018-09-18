Failure is a monster as hideous as it is familiar. All of us have had a real close up view of that beast at one time or another. For most of us, that failure will not be as public as it was for now-former Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez or now-former Minnesota Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson. Both failed to do what they both admit is what they are paid to do, kick a football through the 18 and a half foot space between the two uprights of an NFL goalpost. Gonzalez’ kick would have forced an overtime period. Carlson’s would have won the game for the Vikings. Neither happened, and that’s why the word “former” appears before their names.

For most team sports, you win and lose as a group. But once that football leaves a kicker’s foot, he is a solitary figure, even among everyone else on the field. Make the kick and walk off lauded as the game’s hero. Miss it, and receive the condolences and awkward encouragement of teammates, the anger and frustration of fans, and ultimately, the kind of swift justice only professional sports can bring. Both kickers were replaced within 24 hours.

For any of us who have ever failed, you just had to feel for both men. Failure walks hand in hand with success. Francis Ford Coppola had The Godfather I and II, but he also had One From the Heart. Paul McCartney penned Yesterday, but he also wrote Cook of the House (if you’ve never heard it, consider yourself fortunate.)

Anyone who tries to succeed at anything, will no doubt fail at something. No matter how large our failure is, it likely will not be recorded and played back repeatedly like those of Carlson and Gonzalez. Nor should they be. These men should take note of a line from Coppola’s famous successes. In The Godfather Part II, mobster Hyman Roth says to Michael Corleone, “This is the business we’ve chosen.”

Still, for all of us with at least a couple failures in our past, a little empathy shouldn’t be hard to come by.

© 2018 WWL