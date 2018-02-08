TAMPA, Fla. - A 26-year-old mother will face murder charges after detectives said she waded into the Hillsborough River and tossed her 4-year-old daughter.

Shakayla Denson, of North 43rd Street in Tampa, will be charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto, Tampa police said.

Denson is accused of walking into the river at about 4 p.m. and leaving her daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels, in the water.

"The TPD dive team went to the scene at North Rome Avenue and West Aileen Street," police said. "At approximately 4:30 p.m., a dive team member discovered an unconscious child submerged about 75 feet off shore."

Denson stole a car from an auto repair shop and parked the car on North Rome Avenue, Tampa police said.

"Witnesses say she waded into the Hillsborough River with her child," police said. "Roughly halfway across the river, she tossed the child and began wading out."

Denson was apprehended while walking not far from where the child was dumped in the river, the chief said.

Several witnesses called police to report the child was put in the river.

Police said they were trying to contact other family members.

No further information was immediately available.

"Unfortunately at this point, there are a lot more questions than answers," said Dugan, who called it a "completely tragic event."

"It's a crazy world we live in," he said.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

