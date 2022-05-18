Mother of murdered son hopes reward brings answers

“It’s like we’re still in a dream,” said Moore. “It’s just hard. It doesn’t seem real.”

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Looking at cell phone video of herself, lip syncing to a song with her son, it’s moments like that, Qwana Moore wishes she and her son, Kawon Moore, could do more of.

“I can hear him, ‘Mamma’, when I do have my moods, ‘Mamma wipe those tears away. You’ve got to stay strong,’” said Qwana Moore.

That’s been hard to do lately.

“We all went out to the cemetery to say our final goodbyes,” said Moore as she points to a picture of her son’s funeral service from May 14th.

The oldest of three kids, 25-year-old Kawon Moore was killed May 2nd near Abita Springs, less than a week before Mother’s Day.

It happened in the Abita Nursery neighborhood which sits between Covington and Abita Springs along Highway 36. St. Tammany Parish authorities say Moore was found inside a car, shot multiple times on Pansy Street. After getting word her son may be in trouble, Qwana rushed to the scene.

“When I saw that yellow tape and his car, and they wouldn’t let me get through there, that’s when it hit me. He’s gone,” said Moore.

Qwana says her son had an immense love for family and animals, often talking about becoming a veterinarian.

“The love that he had for dogs was on a whole other level. Not even just dogs, it’s animals period,” said Moore. “I would go to sleep with one dog in my yard and wake up with four.”

That need to protect animals was also felt by Moore’s two younger sisters

“He was definitely a father figure for me and my sister,” said younger sister Janai Henry. “He used to brush up me and my sister’s hair in a ponytail. It wasn’t as cute as I would have wanted it to be, but he was trying.”

Trying to find peace, Qwana says she forgives whoever killed her son. She prays every day for closure.

“Be honest and tell the truth,” said Moore. “That’s all I want so I can just have peace with this whole situation.”