An Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy is in jail after allegedly forcing a woman to perform a sex act on her 1-year-old son while he recorded video.

According to our partners at WBRZ, police say Jones went to Iyeshasa Todd's home to arrest her on a traffic warrant. He then allegedly blackmailed her into doing the video, using the arrest warrant as leverage.

"She said Mr. Jones coerced her to perform the act on the child, he said that was his fantasy," St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said. "In my 16 years as the chief of police, I have not seen anything more disgusting and sickening in my life."

An unidentified woman brought the video to police after someone sent it to her on Facebook, according to WBRZ.

Jones was arrested and booked on principal to first-degree rape, malfeasance in office and possession of child pornography. Jones was arrested and booked for first-degree rape and incest.

Jones had worked for the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office since 2015 and was fired after his arrest.