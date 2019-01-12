New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Canal Street Sunday morning involving a total of 11 victims struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Canal, between Bourbon and Chartres Streets, as crowds packed the French Quarter and Canal Street for the Bayou Classic and Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Police said a suspect has been apprehended near the scene. Supt. Shaun Ferguson was set to speak to reporters to give more information.

All of the victims have been transported to local hospitals for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not made available.

Stay with Eyewitness News and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.