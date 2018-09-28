10 things you should own by the time you're 30

If you are like me, you set your alarms at 15-minute intervals and keep your phone on the other side of the room so you have to get out of bed in the morning. And then you curl up in bed with your phone and continue pressing snooze. Just me?

As much as I try to get into a good routine, it can be tough to make it happen. From actually cooking dinner (and resisting the siren call of pizza) and getting all your steps in to getting organized and making sure you always pack your keys, we’ve got you covered. Consider it your—and definitely my!—Guide to Adulting.

1. A 2-in-1 light therapy lamp and alarm clock

Find out if waking up with light instead of sound really does work.

Reviews: 3,987

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Stop snoozing with an alarm clock and light therapy lamp that simulates the sunrise to help you wake up gradually. The light gradually increases 20 to 40 minutes before your alarm goes off and slowly dims at night to help you drift off to sleep. You can also wake up to calming wake-up sounds or the radio and, yes, you can press snooze (but you hopefully won't need to).

Get the Philips Wake-Up Alarm Clock on Amazon for $97.99

2. A fitness tracker for meeting your goals

Keep a careful eye on your health and fitness habits.

Reviews: 17,303

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Stay in shape while checking your calls, text messages, and calendar notifications with the Fitbit Charge 2. The sleek wristband measures calorie burn and tracks activity like steps, distance, floors climbed, and active minutes. It also tells you your heart rate, gives you personalized reminders to move and take a few deep breaths, and tracks your sleep. The data wirelessly syncs to your computer or phone so you can keep track of all your stats all day long. The Fitbit Charge 2 is our pick for the best fitness tracker because it's easy to use and comfortable, and the app is really well done too.

Get the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband on Amazon for $129.95

3. A travel mug so you don't have to stop for coffee

Stop spending so much money at Starbucks and bring your own brew from home.

Reviews: 2.213

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Coffee will help you stay productive, but buying it every morning gets expensive. We tried all the most popular options, and this one was our top pick for travel mugs in 2018 because your drink stays the right temperature for hours, it holds up to 16 ounces, and it's slim enough to fit in drink holders or your bag without taking up too much space.

Get the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug on Amazon for $34.29

4. A slow cooker for convenient cooking

The next step is meal prepping frozen slow cooker meals.

Reviews: 2,350

Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars

Put together your meal in the morning, turn it on, and have dinner ready when you get home from work? Sounds pretty nice, and it's easy to do. A slow cooker is great for making stews, chili, soups, and other cold-weather food along with meat and fish dishes. This is our favorite slow cooker, in part because it has a removable nonstick aluminum cooking pot that you can use on the stovetop to sauté or brown your dish before starting up the slow cooker.

Get the Cuisinart 3-in-1 6-Quart Multi-Cooker on Amazon for $117.06

5. An insulated bag to help curb your lunch spending

Your lunch will stay fresh in one of these adorable insulated bags.

Reviews: 1,691

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Commit to packing a healthy lunch with a chic lunch bag that works for kids and adults alike. This lunch bag claims to keep your food cold or warm for up to four hours, and though we haven't tested it ourselves, it has a ton of positive reviews. It's roomy enough for your food storage containers and has a flat bottom so you can set it down easily. And if it gets dirty, just toss it in the washing machine if it gets dirty.

Get the Built Gourmet Getaway Insulated Lunch Tote Bag on Amazon for $11

6. Sturdy containers so you can meal prep

Having good containers makes it easier to meal prep.

Reviews: 2,716

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Meal prepping (a.k.a. making all your meals for the week at once) is popular because it saves time. You are less likely to order food or microwave a freezer meal if you have something healthy in the fridge that’s ready to eat.

Glass storage containers are perfect for packing up your meals because you can microwave them or put them in the oven to have lunch or dinner ready in mere minutes. This set is our top pick for the best food storage container on Amazon. They can go in the dishwasher, microwave, oven, and freezer, and equally importantly, they’re durable. They didn’t even break when we dropped them from the counter during testing!

Get the Glasslock 18-Piece Assorted Oven Safe Container Set on Amazon for $38.69

7. A smart assistant to keep you on top of everything

An Alexa device can help you keep track of your to-do list.

Reviews: 5,712

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The Amazon Echo Spot can tell you the weather, set up video calls, play music, turn on the lights, view security cameras or baby monitors, lock the door, show you your calendar and to-do, tell you important news, and more! It’s like having a live-in butler that simplifies your life and helps you stay organized.

Get the Amazon Echo Spot Smart Display on Amazon for $129.99

8. An entryway organizer so you don’t forget the keys

Make it harder to lose your keys, wallet, and other essentials.

Reviews: 21

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Don’t forget your keys, notebook, or anything else you need for the day with this entryway organizer. This wire organizer has space for collecting mail and other important documents as well as multiple hooks for keys, umbrellas, dog leashes, hats, or anything else you need to remember before heading out the door. But if it's not your style, don't worry. You can find an endless array of options online or in home goods stores.

Get the Wall35 Sicily Unique Metal Wire Basket on Amazon for $23.50

9. A file organizer for storing important documents

It is so boring, but it is SO worth it.

Reviews: 343

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Make sure all your files are organized, so you aren’t searching everywhere for your expense receipts, medical records, and more when you need them in a hurry. There are tons of options out there, so you can find something that'll work best for you. We like the idea of this sleek acrylic hanging file organizer, because it doesn’t take up much space and it will look chic on (or under) your desk or counter.

Get the STORi Clear Plastic Hanging File Organizer on Amazon for $19.99

10. A clothing steamer for wrinkle-free outfits

This speedy alternative to ironing is great in a pinch.

Reviews: 2,352

Rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars

Keep your clothes clean and wrinkle-free without heading to the dry cleaner or busting out that pesky ironing board. Conair claims this one gets 30% hotter and works five times faster than other steamers, and loads of reviewers love it. It also comes with a fabric brush, creaser, and soft cushion brush so your clothing will always look fresh and sharp.

Get the Conair Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer on Amazon for $29.99

