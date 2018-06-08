Hot hotel deals in Europe

Travel has been booming this summer, but some popular cities are in the unusual position of having low hotel prices in the middle of prime vacation season. HotelTonight, the app that specializes in late-notice hotel discounts, has uncovered bargain rates in August in some of Europe's most desirable destinations.

In a city-by-city breakdown, you'll find average daily rates well below $200 a night in top cities, and in Paris closer to $100:

London: $130

Dublin: $161

Edinburgh: $233

Barcelona: $136

Lisbon: $153

Rome: $132

Berlin: $103

Stockholm: $143

Florence: $123

Madrid: $81

Mallorca: v$185

Paris: $112

HotelTonight also has specific hotel recommendations in top European cities. See some of the stylish places you could stay this month for much less than you'd expect in the slideshow above.

