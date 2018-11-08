See the 19 new UNESCO World Heritage sites for 2018

Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia.

UNESCO has added 19 new sites to its World Heritage List for 2018, ranging from a cathedral in Germany to volcanoes in France to Art Deco buildings in India. See the gallery above for photos of all the sites that achieved World Heritage status this year, and learn more about them at whc.unesco.org.

Cultural sites:

Aasivissuit – Nipisat. Inuit Hunting Ground between Ice and Sea, Demark

Al-Ahsa Oasis, an evolving Cultural Landscape, Saudi Arabia

Ancient City of Qalhat, Oman

Archaeological Border Complex of Hedeby and the Danevirke, Germany

Caliphate City of Medina Azahara, Spain

Göbekli Tepe, Turkey

Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki Region, Japan

Ivrea, industrial city of the 20th century, Italy

Naumburg Cathedral, Germany

Sansa, Buddhist Mountain Monasteries in Korea, South Korea

Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region, Iran

Thimlich Ohinga Archaeological Site, Kenya

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, India

Natural sites:

Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, South Africa

Chaine des Puys - Limagne fault tectonic arena, France

Mixed sites:

Chiribiquete National Park – “The Maloca of the Jaguar”, Colombia

Pimachiowin Aki, Canada

Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Valley: originary habitat of Mesoamerica, Mexico

