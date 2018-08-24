20 wild waffle makers you didn't know you could buy

Williams Sonoma

Happy National Waffle Day, people! If you ask me, I think this should be a universally recognized holiday, as waffles are arguably one of the best breakfast foods out there.

In honor of this amazing holiday, we’ve scoured the internet for the best possible waffle makers. You’ve got your standard machines, as well as fancy high-end gadgets, specialty waffle makers, cute options for kids, and so much more.

1. My personal favorite waffle maker

I can personally vouch for this machine.

Presto

This waffle maker has a special place in my heart. I was gifted this gadget a few years ago, and it honestly makes the best waffles ever. I love it, and I think you will, too.

Get the Presto Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker from Amazon for $39.90

2. Mini waffles for a tiny treat

Honey, I shrunk the waffles!

Target

The miniature food trend has died off a little, but if you’re still all about little foods, you should definitely treat yourself to this mini waffle maker. It’s also so affordable—how can you resist?

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker from Amazon for $9.99

3. A compact, hassle-free waffle maker

This waffle maker takes up minimal space.

Proctor-Silex

Some high-end waffle makers take up a lot of storage space, and if you have a small kitchen or apartment, that might not work for you. Luckily, this particular waffle maker is extremely compact, taking up minimal room in storage while turning out amazing breakfast treats, to boot.

Get the Proctor-Silex Belgian Flip Waffle Baker from Target for $14.99

4. Two words: Waffle. Bowls.

What would you put in a waffle bowl?

Presto

Know what’s better than a regular waffle? A waffle bowl. You could fill it with ice cream, breakfast foods, fruit, syrup—the possibilities are endless.

Get the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker from Amazon for $24.90

5. A super boujee waffle experience

This high-tech machine turns out perfect waffles every time.

Williams Sonoma

Despite its name, this waffle maker isn’t "smart" in the sense that it connects to the internet, but it is pretty darn fancy. It has 12 settings that allow you to customize baking and browning, and it even automatically adjusts cooking time to deliver the perfect waffle.

Get the Breville Smart Waffle Pro from Williams Sonoma for $249.50

6. A crime-fighting waffle machine

Superhero lovers, rejoice!

Marvel

Okay, it doesn’t actually track down villains, but this Captain America-themed waffle maker will have you feeling like a superhero. It's the perfect way for your kids (or you) to take on the day.

Get the Marvel Captain America Waffle Maker from Amazon for $21.19

7. A gadget for bitty animal waffles

They're just so cute and little!

CucinaPro

Make breakfast time for fun for the kiddos (and yourself) with these miniature animal-shaped waffles. There’s a dog, cat, panda, and more. You can easily create your personal, edible zoo.

Get the Animal Mini Waffle Maker from Amazon for $29.95

8. A vertical waffle maker

A whole new way to make waffles.

Cuisinart

When pouring waffle batter it's so easy to use too much or too little. This unique vertical waffle maker lets you pour batter in the top, so you always use just the right amount for a fully formed breakfast.

Get the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker from Amazon for $46.99

9. Entertaining emoji waffles

You'll be ROFLOL-ing over these waffles.

Emoji Universe

This is the perfect waffle maker for any smartphone addict and emoji lover. It makes two delicious waffles, decorated with popular emojis like laughing and winking.

Get the Emoji Universe: 2 Slice Emoji Waffle Maker from Amazon for $19.95

10. A stove-top waffle iron

Make waffles anywhere you have a stovetop.

NordicWare

Electric waffle makers may be the easy option, but there's those times when you're camping and sans electricity. This cordless waffle iron allows you to make your favorite breakfast over the stovetop or an open flame.

Get the NordicWare Cast Aluminum Stovetop Belgium Waffle Iron from Amazon for $31.49

11. A whimsical Mickey Mouse waffle

Because who doesn't love Mickey Mouse?!

Disney

Bring the magic of Disney to breakfast with these too-cute Mickey Mouse waffles. Your kids are sure to gobble them up (and we’re guessing you won’t mind them, either).

Get the Disney Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker from Amazon for $23.99

12. Lovely heart waffles

Nothing says "I love you" like heart-shaped waffles.

Holstein Housewares

Make your loved one a super sweet breakfast with this heart-shaped waffle maker. Even the exterior is a pretty purple for an oh-so romantic waffle-making experience.

Get the Holstein Housewares Heart Waffle Maker on Amazon for $34.99

13. Homemade waffle cones for ice cream

Create epic ice cream cones from scratch!

Williams Sonoma

Everyone loves a good waffle cone, and with this machine you can make them from scratch. This waffle cone maker lets you cook thin waffles that you then wrap around a cone form. The result is an amazing homemade waffle cone for your favorite ice cream.

Get the Chef'sChoice Waffle Cone Maker from William Sonoma for $49.95

14. An otherworldly Star Wars waffle maker

May the force of waffles be with you.

ThinkGeek

Geek out over these awesome Death Star waffles. The force will definitely be with you when you have a Star Wars-themed breakfast.

Get the ThinkGeek Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker from Amazon for $39.99

15. Insta-worthy bubble waffles

Bubble waffles are all the rage on Instagram right now.

CucinaPro

If you’re all about social media, you’ve probably seen these trendy "bubble waffles" popping up all over Instagram. Thanks to this handy waffle maker, you can now create the popular style of treat at home and bring your breakfast photos to the next level.

Get the CucinaPro Bubble Waffle Maker from Home Depot for $44.99

16. A quality gadget for supper fluffy waffles

Check out those deep waffle pockets.

Williams Sonoma

Just look at how thick and delicious these waffles are. This waffle maker produces extra deep pockets to hold all your favorite toppings—chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, whipped cream, and maple syrup, to name a few.

Get the All-Clad Belgian Waffle Maker from Williams Sonoma for $199.95

17. Super groovy peace sign waffles

Peace, love, and waffles.

Urban Outfitters

This waffle machine is rad, to say the least. Chow down on mini peace-sign themed waffles for a totally chill morning.

Get the Peace Sign Mini Waffle Maker from Urban Outfitters for $12

18. A double waffle maker that’s twice as nice

Two waffles, coming right up!

Cuisinart

Do your kids fight over who gets the first waffle? Now, they can get their breakfast at the same time thanks to this double waffle maker, which can cook two waffles at once.

Get the Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker from Amazon for $74.99

19. Finger-friendly waffle dippers

Who could say no to waffle dippers?!

Nordic Ware

Behold, the perfect mid-afternoon snack. These waffle dippers are an amazing finger food for kids and adults alike, and they're perfect for dunking in syrup, peanut butter, melted chocolate, and more.

Get the Nordic Ware Waffle Dippers Pan from Amazon for $39.71

20. A waffle iron for tech lovers

It's CTRL+ALT+DELicious!

The Keyboard Waffle Iron

Yet another cordless waffle iron, expect this one is shaped like a computer keyboard. It’s definitely our type—get it?!

Get the The Keyboard Waffle Iron from Amazon for $60.20

