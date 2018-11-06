40 tempting treats from hotel breakfast buffets

Try the hoppers, a local breakfast favorite, at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle or Anantara Kalutara in Sri Lanka. Both serve them made of a crisp, bowl-shaped crepe and served in either sweet or savory styles with the option of adding an egg to the middle. They also serve string hoppers, known as Idiyappam, which are a lacework of noodles made out of the same rice flour or wheat flour.

