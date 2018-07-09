Odd and funny street names in all 50 states

Street names are usually a dull affair. Most towns have Main Streets as a central thoroughfare and maybe some roads named for famous residents or historical figures. But when things take a turn for the Odd (Road in West Virginia) is when they get interesting.

Using Google Maps, we've tracked down some of the strangest, funniest and most incredible street names across the U.S., and every one is real. Whether you're looking to take a trip down Memory Lane in Illinois, take a Coffee Run in Delaware, or exit onto Lovers Lane in Texas, there are plenty of easy puns available.

But where things get more interesting is when you find yourself on Captain Bacon Road in Massachusetts, get stuck at the corner of Boring Road and Boring Court, or take a turn onto Butts Station Road in Virginia.

Scroll through the gallery above for some of the most fun street names we could find around the country and see how your own state's choice holds up. Is it sweeter than Ice Cream Street or Candy Castle Lane? Can it beat the wintry goodness of Snowman Lane?

Once you've determined your state's strangest street, find some charming Main Streets in the gallery below:

