If you’re older than 65, odds are you have grandchildren and probably want to help them with college tuition.

While your generosity may be boundless, paying for a higher education is no small expense. The average in‐state, all-in cost (tuition, fees, room and board) for a four‐year public school was $20,770 in 2017-2018 and $46,950 for a four-year private school, according to the CollegeBoard.

And in 18 years, at the current rate of inflation, the all-in cost could reach $355,000 for fours years at a private school and $157,000 for four years at a public school for an in-state student.

So how can grandparents help? Here’s what experts had to say:

Choosing to contribute

“The biggest thing for a grandparent to decide is if they are going to put aside money to save for a college education or are they helping when the time comes with some cash flow,” says Spencer Betts, a certified financial planner with Bickling Financial Services.

And grandparents need to make sure they have enough money for their own retirement before tapping into a retirement account, Betts says.

A Coverdell ESA

A Coverdell education savings account (ESA) is a trust or custodial account set up in the U.S. solely for paying qualified education expenses for the designated beneficiary, according to the IRS.

It's a flexible way to save for education. The earnings are not taxed if used for educational costs, including tuition, books, supplies, equipment, room and board, and even payments to a qualified tuition program, including K-12.

But there are several disadvantages with Coverdell accounts, according to Jeanne Fisher, a senior financial adviser at ARGI Financial Group. Contributions, which must be made in cash, are limited to $2,000 per year per beneficiary, and they're not deductible. What’s more, your ability to contribute to a Coverdell is phased out based on your modified adjusted gross income. Grandparents can’t contribute to a Coverdell after the beneficiary turns 18, and the money must be used by age 30.

Section 529 plans

These plans, which are operated by a state or educational institution, are by far the most popular way to save for college today, Betts says.

Among the benefits: Earnings are not subject to federal tax and generally not subject to state tax when used for qualified education expenses at an eligible education institution and tuition at elementary or secondary schools. Plus, there’s no phase-out for contributions.

A grandparent can put in up to $15,000 in a single year without filing a gift tax return, and a couple could put in $30,000 to each grandchild. Plus, grandparents can also “superfund” a 529 account, Fisher says. The plans permit what’s called a five-year gift lump sum of $150,000 (if a married couple) per grandchild.

The money within a 529 plan can be transferred between siblings easily and also to cousins without penalty, Betts says. Plus, there is no time limit when the money has to be used, he says.

Drawbacks: Grandparents will not get a tax deduction for their contribution, Fisher says. Plus, the investment options in a 529 plan are limited, similar to those that you might find in a 401(k) plan.

Betts notes that most states offer a 529 plan and that you can chose the plan from your state or from any other state that offers plans.

IRAs

Grandparents can also use money they’ve salted away in their traditional and/or Roth IRA accounts to pay for a grandchild’s college education.

Traditional IRA owners age 59½ and older can withdraw money to pay for their grandchild’s college without having to pay a 10 percent penalty on their distributions. Traditional IRA owners will, however, pay federal income tax on the amount withdrawn.

If you are under age 59½, taking a distribution from a Roth IRA make more sense, Fisher says. There’s no 10 percent penalty on distributions used for qualified education expense, provided the account has existed for five years. “You will only be able to access contributions, not earnings, and the account owner must have actual earned income in order to contribute to the Roth IRA,” she says.

And that makes such accounts more attractive than Coverdell ESAs; The contribution limits are higher and the age of the student doesn’t matter.

Savings bonds

Grandparents who use Series EE and I bonds to pay for qualified higher education expenses don’t have to pay any federal income tax on the interest income from those bonds. “But with interest rates so low these bonds are not as attractive as they used to be,” Betts says. “The big advantage used to be the tax-free nature of these investments. But Coverdell and 529 plans both allow for tax-free growth and distributions.”

Using your cash

Grandparents might also have the option of paying for a grandchild’s college education using earned and unearned income, including Social Security, dividends, interest income and realized capital gains. But grandparents are limited to the maximum gift amount of $14,000 a year per child, or $28,000 for a couple, without having to file a gift tax return.

Other kinds of accounts

Uniform Transfer to Minors Act (UTMA) and Uniform Gift to Minors Act (UGMA) accounts allow parents and grandparents to put cash and securities into a custodial account. These accounts can be funded with highly appreciated stock, which is something that can’t be done with Coverdells and 529 plans. “If you held some stocks with a low-cost basis and didn’t plan to sell and pay the capital gains taxes, a grandparent could give the stock to the grandchild using the UTMA/UGMA,” Betts says. “Then the grandchild would be responsible for paying the capital gains taxes on the stock.”

These accounts are not limited to education and are removed from the grandparent’s estate, Fisher says. “Because the minor actually owns the account there are some limited tax benefits. The first $1,050 in investment income is tax free, the second $1,050 of investment income is taxed at the child’s rate,” she says.

According to Betts, the big disadvantage is the lack of control over the money once a child is legally an adult, age 18 or 21 depending on the state.

According to Fisher, financial planners tend not to use UTMA/UGMA “because most grandparents like to retain control.”

Robert Powell is the editor of TheStreet’s Retirement Daily www.retirement.thestreet.com and contributes regularly to USA TODAY. Got questions about money? Email Bob at rpowell@allthingsretirement.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

