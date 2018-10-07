We’re a ball of nerves watching this 95-year-old Air Force veteran inch his way to the edge of the diving board.

Corrections & clarifications: On July 11th, we mistakenly identified the Airman as Michael Bliss when it should have been Daniel Biss.

When a neighborhood child at a pool was too afraid to jump off the diving board, there was one man who knew just what to do to show the kid how to be brave.

Daniel Biss, a 95-year-old WWII and Korean War veteran, was determined to show the child how to dive with a brave face, but Daniel had his own physical hurdles to overcome.

With assistance from family and friends, he carefully climbed up the board with his cane and walked toward the edge of the board before jumping.

Daniel's daughter, Christine Ross recorded the sweet moment her dad took his big dive.

Watch the video above to see the amazing moment for yourself.

“He is very spry for his age - he’s 95 soon to be 96-years-old and is both a WWII and Korean War veteran in the U.S. Air Force. He is full of amazing stories and has song for every situation," according to Christine.

Daniel's wife of 72 years is also a veteran. She served in the Coast Guard as an administrative aid.

Kevin Ross, Daniel's grandson added, “Little did we know he would actually dive. He said soon after this video that he wants to be seen around the world.”

