A McDonald's franchise owner has apologized after his Alberta, Canada, restaurant served a pregnant woman cleaning chemicals in her coffee, according to local media reports.

Sarah Douglas told Lethbridge News Now that she quickly spit out her first sip of the latte she ordered from a McDonald's drive-through on Sunday.

"I opened up the lid of the coffee and out pours this pungent smell of chemical. It wasn't a latte at all," she told the news source.

Douglas, who is pregnant with her third child, returned to the location where she had purchased the drink. There she learned that her latte contained a cleaner that had been mistakenly left connected to the machine that brewed her drink, Global News reports.

That chemical was labeled a "coffee systems cleaning solution," and has a lengthy warning label, News Now reports. The product is intended to remove milk residue. It can seriously irritate the eyes and cause allergic skin reactions, according to the label.

In a statement issued to multiple publications, franchise owner Dan Brown acknowledged the mistake and said he has apologized to Douglas.

"What happened is that the machine was being cleaned — as it is every morning. Unfortunately, the milk supply line was connected to the cleaning solution while this guest’s drink was made," the statement said.

"We have taken immediate action to review the proper cleaning procedures with the team and have put additional signage up as an added reminder," he said in the statement.

Douglas contacted poison control and visited a doctor, fearing for her baby's health, Global News reports.

The incident occurs as McDonald's faces an unrelated lawsuit from a Utah man who alleges a McDonald's location served him a soft drink laced with a heroin substitute in 2016.

Trevor Walker survived the incident and is now suing both McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. The suit filed Monday alleges a McDonald’s employee spiked his drink.

