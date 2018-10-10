Air Tahiti Nui shows off swanky new Boeing 787 Dreamliner

LOS ANGELES – Air Tahiti Nui may be a small airline, but it’s turning to Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner to fill a big role as the carrier tries to elevate its standing on the global stage.

Air Tahiti Nui flew away with its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Wednesday, taking delivery of the first of four that will join its fleet.

The plane left from Boeing’s Delivery Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, taking off on the first leg of its ferry flight to Air Tahiti Nui’s base in the French Polynesian capital of Papeete.

The airline says its “Tahitian Dreamliners” will underpin a massive revitalization effort underway at the small carrier. Air Tahiti Nui currently flies a fleet of five aging, fuel-guzzling Airbus A340-400 jets.

By next fall, all of those A340s will be replaced by the carrier’s newly arriving Dreamliners.

“As a small niche airline, it will be a way to differentiate ourselves from the big global airlines,” Mathieu Bechonnet, Air Tahiti Nui’s managing director, said of what the 787 and airline's new cabin interior will do for the carrier.

“It was fundamental for us,” Bechonnet added during an interview Wednesday onboard the carrier’s first Dreamliner as the jet was being ferried from Boeing’s South Carolina assembly line to Los Angeles en route to its final destination.

ARCHIVES: Vietnam Airlines shows off first 787 at D.C.'s National Airport (story continues below)

First look: Vietnam Airlines' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner

“To be such a small airline, to make such a big move, we’re very proud. What makes the difference is the product.”

That “product” – the onboard experience for passengers – has been completely overhauled for Air Tahiti Nui’s new 787s.

They’ll have the same number of seats as the carrier’s current A340s, but the 787s will feature a completely new cabin that will dramatically improve the airline’s competitive offerings on flights to Tahiti.

Air Tahiti Nui’s 294-passenger Dreamliners will include 30 seats in business class that recline into full-flat beds. Arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration, the updated business-class seats are a marked improvement from the carrier’s angled-flat seats currently on its A340s.

The window seats will not have direct-aisle access, something that’s becoming the standard on top-tier airlines. But Bechonnet says it didn’t make sense for Air Tahiti Nui to lay out the cabin to accommodate that since about three-quarters of the carrier’s business-class customers are couples traveling together. And, all other business-class seats – the entire middle row plus the other two sets of aisle seats – are all directly on the aisle.

Air Tahiti Nui also is introducing a new “Moana Premium” international-style premium economy section. The 32 recliner seats in the cabin are arranged in a 2-3-2 layout, giving customers a midtier offering that's positioned (and priced) between economy and business-class options.

In coach, there are 232 standard economy seats.

ARCHIVES: 'New airplane smell': Aboard a 24-hour Singapore delivery flight (story continues below)

Onboard Singapore Airlines' Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' delivery flight

Air Tahiti Nui also used its new state-of-the-art Dreamliners to introduce new style elements onto its planes. The front boarding door features wood-style floors. Through the rest of the plane are images of Tahiti and Polynesian-inspired art.

With Air Tahiti Nui associated almost exclusively with its home market, Bechonnet says it’s part of an effort to create an “immersive” experience that connects customers to Tahiti as soon as they set foot on the aircraft.

As for Wednesday’s flight, it was an unusual one.

For starters, there were only about two-dozen passengers onboard – mostly Air Tahiti Nui employees plus a few journalists and other invited guests.

And, in what could be an interesting trivia question someday, Air Tahiti Nui’s first Dreamliner flight after delivery from Boeing was from Charleston to Oklahoma City, where the aircraft made a brief stop en route to Los Angeles. The stop was to allow Air Tahiti Nui to swap in a new set of pilots, allowing them to get another “cycle” (takeoff and landing) as the airline’s crews look to boost their hours on the plane before it enters passenger service in November.

The plane arrived in Los Angeles late Wednesday afternoon, and plans were for it to continue on to Tahiti on Saturday (Oct. 13).

ARCHIVES: Virgin Atlantic gives first look inside new Dreamliner (story continues below)

Virgin Atlantic shows off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Air Tahiti’s first Boeing 787 flight with paying passengers is scheduled to come Nov. 7, when the airline puts the aircraft on its routes connecting Tahiti’s main airport to both Los Angeles and Auckland, New Zealand.

The second of Air Tahiti Nui’s 787s is expected to arrive in January. All four should be in the fleet by August 2019, when the carrier will use the new planes to phase out the last of its A340s.

It will mark a big upgrade not only for Air Tahiti Nui’s customers, but also for the small carrier – which also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

One of those onboard the first flight who could speak to the evolution was Fabienne Nieuwjaer, an Air Tahiti Nui employee who’s been with the airline since its first flight in November 1998.

Nieuwjaer, now Air Tahiti Nui’s Deputy Cabin Crew Manager – Standards and Procedures, was on the aircraft to help perform flight attendant duties for the small number of passengers onboard.

Her pride in Air Tahiti Nui’s splashy new plane was evident.

“This is the best product we could imagine to get,” Nieuwjaer said as the flight neared Los Angeles. “It’s not the story of one person, but the story of our company. We are proud of what we made.”

Where Air Tahiti Nui flies

Air Tahiti Nui serves five destinations, including its main hub near the French Polynesian capital of Papeete on the island of Tahiti. From there, Air Tahiti Nui flies to Los Angeles, Tokyo Narita and Auckland, New Zealand. Air Tahiti Nui also flies to Paris Charles de Gaulle from Los Angeles, selling the route separately or as a one-stop option between Paris and Tahiti.

ARCHIVES: Royal Air Maroc shows off Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles