A California high school cut its valedictorian's microphone when her speech deviated from the expected script during a graduation ceremony last Saturday.

When the student later posted an "uncensored" version of the speech, it contained a line alleging members of the school community mishandled cases of sexual misconduct.

Petaluma High School senior Lulabel Seitz was the first member of her family to graduate high school and did so as her class' valedictorian, The (Santa Rosa, Calif.) Press Democrat reported.

Perseverance was a theme in her graduation speech.

But video from the event shows that about four minutes into her speech, her mic was cut.

"Because the class of 2018 has demonstrated time and time again that we ... are not too young to speak up, to dream and to create change. Which is why, even when some people on this campus, those same pe —"

The mic cuts out.

Seitz stepped away from the podium, visibly upset. She yelled inaudible words to someone off camera then motioned for the crowd to stand.

Some in the audience applauded. Some chanted "let her speak!" After nearly a minute of silence, Seitz returns to her seat.

On Sunday, an "uncensored" version of the speech was posted on YouTube.

That video shows Seitz delivering a version of the speech that contains the line: "Even learning on a campus where some people defend perpetrators of sexual assault and silence their victims, we didn't let that drag us down."

Seitz said she was frustrated by the administration's response after she said she was sexually assaulted on campus, The Press Democrat reported.

She told the publication that she wanted to use her speech as a chance to express that frustration and saw the administration's decision to cut her mic as censorship.

The school's principal defended the school's decision. “In Lulabel’s case, her approved speech didn’t include any reference to an assault,” David Stirrat told The Washington Post. “We certainly would have considered such an addition, provided no individuals were named or defamed.”

He said speeches could contain controversial material, but that students had to submit their speeches for approval and practice in front of a panel.

Students were warned that if they veered off script, their mics would be cut, he told the Post.

The Press Democrat reported that the school administrators received tips in an advance of the graduation stating that Seitz was planning on deviating from her approved speech.

