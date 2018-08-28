April's #avgeek photo gallery

JetBlue Airways isn't the only carrier boosting baggage fees.

Canadian carriers WestJet Airlines and Air Canada this month have hiked baggage fees on their cheapest tickets.

WestJet increased the fee for a first checked bag to $30 Canadian dollars (about $23 U.S.) from $25 (about $19.30 U.S.) and and a second checked bag to $50 Canadian dollars (about $38.64 U.S.) from $35 (about $27.05 U.S.).

WestJet's higher fees apply to bookings made on or after Aug. 24 for travel on or after Oct. 1 within Canada. For transborder and international destinations, the higher fees apply to bookings made on or after Tuesday (Aug. 28) for travel Oct. 1 and beyond.

WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said the airline is not responding to JetBlue, noting that the carrier had previously said it was looking at offsetting costs and increasing bag fees. Still, the carrier did not have any notice on its website about increased fees on flights outside Canada until Tuesday, a day after JetBlue unveiled its higher fees.

"Changing our bag fees will help offset higher costs in today’s challenging and competitive market, while allowing us to continue to offer competitive pricing for our guests,'' she said via e-mail.

Air Canada's new fees apply to tickets purchased on or after Aug. 21 for travel Oct. 5 and beyond.

The airline's baggage fees vary by route and type of ticket.

On flights between Canada and the United States, the first checked bag will now be $31.50 to $34.50 Canadian dollars for basic and standard fares, up from $26.25-$28.75.

The second checked bag on those flights will be $52.50 to $57.50 Canadian dollars, up from $36.75 to $40.25

The new bag fees apply to travelers flying on those airlines' lowest fare types. Certain more-expensive fare types include checked luggage options.

