Here's your chance to "weigh-in" on the fattest bears at a U.S. national park.
The Katmai National Park & Preserve in Southwest Alaska is promoting Fat Bear Week from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, which allows the park's social media followers to vote on which bears are packing on the most pounds for the season.
Each day, the park places bears head-to-head in a photo face-off to determine which "gluttonous giant sits atop the brown bear oligarchy of obesity."
The public can "like" which bear they think looks the biggest on the park's Facebook page. The bear with the most likes moves on to the next round until the last (and biggest) bear standing is named the winner.
Although the contest is all in good fun and obesity is normally viewed as a problem, bulking up is a serious health necessity for bears preparing for hibernation.
A bear can lose up to one-third of its body mass during their winter slumber, according to the park's website.
How do bears go from slim to super-sized so quickly during Fat Bear Week? Much like humans, it's all in their diet.
Sockeye salmon, which contain about 4,000 calories per fish, is a favorite among bears at the park – and a bear can eat upwards of two dozen per day during peak season, according to the park.
