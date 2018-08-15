Alexa, get me Cortana.

Hey Cortana, open Alexa.

A year after Microsoft and Amazon first announced skills to bring Amazon's personal assistant to Windows users and the Microsoft assistant Cortana to the Amazon Echo connected speaker, the new features are available to consumers.

The idea is that from Windows, users will be able to voice shop on Amazon, and on the Amazon Echo speaker, users will be able to hear e-mails and set up calendar appointments from the Microsoft Outlook program.

Alexa and Cortana join forces

Amazon

"The goal is to have two integrated digital assistants who can carry out tasks across different dimensions of daily life — at home or work, and on whatever device is most convenient," Microsoft's Jennifer Langston wrote on a company blog.

But before you can get them to work, first you'll need to "enable" their skills. Amazon sends customers to the Alexa smartphone app to add skills, while Microsoft sends people to the web.

For Amazon, this is similar to how it adds updates for its products. For instance, on the new Fire TV Edition, which has built-in smart TV and Alexa functionality, customers are sent to the smartphone to add "skills," to use voice control from the Alexa speaker to change channels and work with cable boxes.

Apple's Siri is hands-down the most widely used personal assistant, thanks to the size of the 1.3 billion iPhone customer universe, but Amazon has been the most aggressive in adding new features and products to Alexa.

The company currently sells 8 different varieties of Alexa-enabled Echo speakers, and touts more than 45,000 "skills," to do things with Alexa. Cortana has just 250.

Langston cited examples of ways Alexa and Cortana could work together:

"An Office 365 customer could, for instance, ask Cortana to summon Alexa through a PC at work and use Alexa to order groceries or adjust the thermostat before heading home for the day. And someone making breakfast in the kitchen could enlist Cortana through an Echo device to preview a daily calendar, add an item to a to-do list or check for new emails before heading to the office."

Follow USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com