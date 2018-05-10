A look at the Tasting Train on Florida's Brightline

On October, passengers will get to sample the acclaimed Antinori wines from Tuscany on the Brightline's Tasting Train.

Brightline, Florida's new intercity passenger rail service, is looking to do more than just transport its customers from place to place.

On the evening of Oct. 5, Brightline launches its second in a series of on-board culinary experiences.

The monthly Tasting Train series, which debuted in September, includes wine and spirits pairings along with live music.

Brightline began service earlier this year as the country's only privately owned and operated higher-speed passenger railroad. It has made a commitment to provide hospitality programming.

“Brightline is reinventing travel by offering elevated experiences for people to connect and enjoy distinct culinary tastings,” said Johanna Rojas, vice president of marketing for Brightline.

This month, passengers will get to sample acclaimed Antinori wines from Tuscany.

The journey will take off at 7 p.m. from West Palm Beach with a customized Antinori Guado al Tasso wine sampling en route to Fort Lauderdale.

The train will depart Fort Lauderdale at 7:39 p.m. and arrive at Miami’s Central Station at 8:14 p.m. In Miami, the party will move on to Brightline’s Select Lounge with live music and multiple tasting stations serving Antinori’s wines from Tuscany paired with food.

At the end of the party, a dedicated train will be waiting to take the revelers home to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

It will depart Miami at 9:43 p.m., arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 10:11 p.m. and then make its final stop in West Palm Beach at 10:57 p.m.

Last month’s Tasting Train featured wines from Far Niente Winery in Napa Valley and an appearance by celebrity chef and Miami native Michelle Bernstein.

SMART Tickets, which include the wine tasting on the train and the Select Lounge Miami Central Event, are $150 per person.

Tickets are still available via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tasting-train-featuring-the-wines-of-antinori-tickets-49104062573

