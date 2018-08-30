Amazon just rejected criticism by Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying his repeated claims of poor worker conditions in its fulfillment centers are "inaccurate and misleading."

"We have been in regular contact with his office and have offered several opportunities for Senator Sanders and his team to tour one of our fulfillment centers," the company said in a blog post Wednesday. "To date he has still not seen an FC for himself."

Sanders has been dinging Amazon on Twitter and in public statements for months, claiming the company doesn't pay its lower-level employees a fair wage. He recently issued a call for Amazon employees to share their experiences in a form that asks, "Have you used public assistance, such as food stamps, Medicaid or subsidized housing, in order to make ends meet?"

It's something of a rare public response for Amazon. It has been largely silent amid repeated public attacks by President Donald Trump on the company and CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. Trump has attacked Amazon for how the company pays taxes and its payments to the U.S. Postal Service.

"While Senator Sanders plays politics and makes misleading accusations, we are expending real money and effort upskilling people," Amazon said in the blog post. "No one knows what it's like to work in one of our fulfillment centers better than the skilled and dedicated people who do it every day. That's why we are encouraging all employees to take Senator Sanders up on his request and respond with their actual experience."

Sanders, in a statement sent to CNBC, reiterated claims that Amazon workers are forced to rely on government programs. Amazon, he said, "has been less than forthcoming with information about their employment practices."

He also pointed to Bezos' record wealth and shared what he said are stories from former and current Amazon workers about low wages and poor conditions.

"Bottom line: the taxpayers of this country should not have to subsidize employees at a company owned by Mr. Bezos who is worth $155 billion. That is absurd," Sanders said in the statement.

