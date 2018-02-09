Dimas Coronado

An arrest warrant was issued Sunday for a 47-year-old man accused of murdering the mother of his children and another man before he fled with their two sons.

The bodies of Oralia Nunez, 24, and Omar Gonzalez, 34, were found Sunday inside a mobile home near 32nd Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said.

Phoenix police Sgt. Armando Carbajal said 8-year-old Victor Nunez-Coronado and 5-year-old Jonathan Nunez-Coronado were taken from the trailer home by their father, Dimas Coronado, after he shot and killed Nunez and Gonzalez.

Carbajal said Sunday that Dimas Coronado is wanted on three counts of homicide in the double slaying.

Jonathan Nunez-Coronado and Victor Nunez-Coronado

A family member of the woman told police the children were missing. She had last seen them with their mother the night before.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two boys Saturday afternoon. Coronado is considered armed and dangerous, according to the alert.

The vehicle they were believed to have been traveling in was found empty shortly after. Police later determined Coronado switched to an older, aqua-green Ford pickup truck with a white camper shell. The truck has a Mexican license plate of ZUD7164, police said.

Dimas Coronado

Coronado is described as a 47-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He has been known to wear glasses.

Victor Coronado Nunez is described as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. His brother, Jonathan Coronado Nunez, is 3 feet tall and 45 pounds.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish assistance.

