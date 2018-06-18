The fleet and hubs of American Airlines The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016. 01 / 43 The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016. 01 / 43

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the second time in a week, a technical glitch has caused major issues for travelers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American Airlines said its regional carrier PSA experienced a technical issue Sunday morning. As a result, American Airlines has canceled PSA flights for the rest of Sunday night out of Charlotte, affecting 70 flights on regional jets.

Some of the passengers said they spent the entire day at the airport.

"There are always delays, but not like this," said Sheila Petersen, a passenger. "It's tiring being in the airport all day."

American Airlines initially said it was also going to cancel Monday's PSA flights until noon ET, but later issued a new statement saying PSA will be operating on a reduced schedule in and out of Charlotte until Monday at noon ET.

"We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and we are doing everything in our power to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," American Airlines said in a statement. "We are rebooking passengers and American's customer relations department will be reaching out to all affected customers."

NBC Charlotte's Kendall Morris said several passengers told her they have been trying to get out of Charlotte since Thursday or Friday but could not find a way out.

"I was supposed to leave Friday, but I'm still here," said Kayla Clark, a traveler.

On Thursday night, thousands of people were stranded at Charlotte Douglas airport from the computer glitch. American Airlines said about 120 of the airline's 275 Charlotte-based flights were canceled that day.

This file photo from Oct. 31, 2015, show an American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet at at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com