American, Frontier and United airlines are refusing to fly immigrant children separated from their parents for the federal government, the latest resistance to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy for undocumented border crossings.

All three airlines said they had no evidence that they have transported children under the policy yet. But they each said the policy runs counter to their corporate goals of connecting people.

“Based on our serious concerns about this policy and how it’s in deep conflict with our company’s values, we have contacted federal officials to inform them that they should not transport immigrant children on United aircraft who have been separated from their parents,” United CEO Oscar Munoz said. “This policy and its impact on thousands of children is in deep conflict with that mission and we want no part of it.”

American also issued a statement that the separation policy is not aligned with the airline’s values.

“We have no desire to be associated with separating families, or worse, to profit from it,” the statement said. “We have every expectation the government will comply with our request and we thank them for doing so.”

Frontier stated its opposition to transporting immigrant children separated from their parents in a tweet.

"Frontier prides itself on being a family airline and we will not knowingly allow our flights to be used to transport migrant children away from their families," the airline said in the tweet. "At this time, we are not aware if Frontier has been used for this purpose."

Tyler Houlton, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman, called the decisions by American, United and Frontier airlines "unfortunate."

“Despite being provided facts on this issue, these airlines clearly do not understand our immigration laws and the long-standing devastating loopholes that have caused the crisis at our southern border," Houlton said. "Buckling to a false media narrative only exacerbates the problems at our border and puts more children at risk from traffickers."

President Trump said Wednesday at a White House meeting with lawmakers that he would be signing an executive order dealing with immigration that he hoped would be followed by legislation.

"We're going to be signing an executive order,” Trump said. “We're going to keep families together but we still have to maintain toughness or our country will be overrun by people, by crime, by all of the things that we don't stand for and that we don't want.”

Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, typically return illegal immigrants to their home countries, either by ground transportation or flights. ICE Air Operations deported hundreds of thousands of people through charter flights during the last decade. But the government also occasionally pays for commercial airlines to fly deportees home.

The airline statements followed a Facebook post claiming to be a story from a flight attendant who witnessed a group of children, all dressed in gray sweat suits, on a flight from Phoenix to Miami. The details of the potential flight are unverified, but the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, a flight attendants union, said the post was authentic.

"We applaud the statements made by United and American," the flight-attendants union said in a statement. "We expect this issue could continue to escalate and tensions rise when passengers or crew experience even the appearance onboard of children separated from their families. This can become a safety and security issue, which makes it all the more important that airlines provide as much information as possible to crews in order to ensure a safe working environment for Flight Attendants and passengers."

Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about whether they would transport separated children.

