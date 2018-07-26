American Airlines added 43 nonstop routes during the last three months, including with seven new stations. Still to come are expansion plans for hubs in Dallas/Fort Worth and Charlotte on the horizon, executives said Thursday.

New markets included Missoula, Montana, from Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago O’Hare; and Panama City, Florida, from DFW and Charlotte. New international destinations included Reykjavik, Iceland, from DFW; Prague and Budapest from Philadelphia; and Venice from O’Hare.

“We will continue to play to our strengths, which means growing at our hubs. Any new flight we add to these hubs grows connecting revenue opportunities exponentially,” President Robert Isom told investment analysts and reporters during an earnings call. “In addition to creating new flight options for our customers, this growth brings high margin, high quality revenue onto our network.”

American got five more gates at O’Hare this year, and will get 15 gates at DFW and seven gates in Charlotte. Four of the Charlotte gates are expected before the end of the year, with the rest next year. The DFW gates are expected to start opening late in the first quarter.

The airline is beginning to study where planes should be redeployed to those hubs from underperforming routes, Isom said.

“It won’t have a material impact on the hubs outside of DFW and Charlotte and Chicago,” Isom said, and cuts aren’t expected at hubs in Phoenix, Philadelphia or Miami.

Higher fuel costs are forcing the airline to trim its growth projections to the same or lower than the growth of the economy this year. To cut costs, the airline is delaying plane deliveries and trimming capacity.

CEO Doug Parker said the period of April, May and June was the most challenging for the airline since the 2013 merger with US Airways because of fuel prices and a technology glitch at subsidiary PSA Airlines that canceled 3,000 flights in a week.

Fuel cost is projected to be 30 percent or $2.3 billion higher this year than last year. Among the cost-cutting choices, the airline is providing less of what is dubbed “utilization flying,” which is when a plane that would otherwise be sitting at a hub is put onto a quick extra round-trip flight to maximize its use, Parker said.

Fuel costs weigh heavily on those routes. But Parker said competitors wouldn’t step in.

“We’re reducing because they aren’t profitable at these levels of fuel pricing. That is flying where aircraft are otherwise sitting due to our hub and spoke structure,” Parker said. “No real concern on our part that someone will come into routes that we will reduce.”

