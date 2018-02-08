Apple CEO Tim Cook.

You know what is cooler than being worth $1 billion? Being worth $1 trillion.

With Apple crossing a historic milestone to become the first U.S. company in history to be worth $1 trillion, we decided to take a look at some of the most outlandish things that could be bought with that kind of money, to try to put the latest valuation into some context. From iPhones to Disney, unsurprisingly the answer is quite a lot.

More than 1 billion iPhone Xs

There are roughly 7.5 billion people in the world, so what better way to say thank you than to buy 1 billion of them new iPhone Xs. While not enough to give everyone in China or India a new phone, at a starting price of $999.99 for the 64GB model you could buy nearly 13 percent of the world's population the latest iPhone (or latest model for now).

Apple's market value would rank No. 17 if it were the GDP of a country

Apple's $1 trillion market cap is larger than the gross domestic product of all but 16 countries based on data from the International Monetary Fund. Slotting in at the 17th spot behind Indonesia ($1.07 trillion), Apple would be larger than the GDPs of the Netherlands, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Argentina.

And the GDPs of Ireland, Israel and Greece combined don't even reach $1 trillion.

It is triple the size of Samsung

Apple's biggest smartphone rival has been Samsung, and its Galaxy S and Note line of smartphones. If the $1 trillion were cash, Apple could buy Samsung, which is worth about $289.4 billion in U.S. dollars.

Apple would get the South Korean giant's impressive manufacturing capabilities, which it already uses to make some parts for its own products.

Buy Disney, Netflix and AT&T

Apple has been making moves to build out its streaming content portfolio, but why not take a shortcut and pick up three of the biggest content makers in the world? If the $1 trillion were cash, Apple could go out and buy The Walt Disney Co. (market cap of $168.16 billion), Netflix ($146.94) and AT&T, which recently purchased HBO-owner Time Warner ($234.48), and still have roughly $450 billion left over.

Who wouldn't subscribe to a streaming service that has "The Avengers," "Star Wars," "Stranger Things" and "Game of Thrones"?

All the teams on the Forbes top 50 most valuable list

Why stop at media? With a trillion dollars, Apple could amass the greatest fantasy sports roster every by acquiring every team on Forbes' top 50 most valuable sports teams list. This includes 29 NFL teams led by the Dallas Cowboys ($4.8 billion); international soccer powerhouses Manchester United ($4.123 billion), Real Madrid ($4.09 billion) and Barcelona ($4.064 billion); as well as the most valuable MLB and NBA teams: the New York Yankees ($4 billion) and New York Knicks ($3.6 billion).

The total for the lot: $137 billion.

Get into cars with Tesla ... and Ford

There have been rumors for years of Apple working on a car, but as with streaming video, why not just buy your way into the market? Tesla, a company that gets equated to Apple both for its products and its passionate legion of followers, is worth $55.63 billion.

Want to add more manufacturing muscle? Apple could also kick the tires on Ford, which has a market cap of $39.4 billion.

