Apple's new MacBook Air

Eli Blumenthal, USA Today

BROOKLYN-- Apple is finally giving the MacBook Air a refresh.

After years of seemingly minor performance boosts, Apple took the wraps off redesigned models of both popular computers, introducing a redesigned MacBook Air successor that looks more like the company's other 2018 laptops than the old Air which the company hadn't redesigned in several years.

While Apple has in the past advertised the iPad as the "computer of the future" in its (infamous) "What's a computer" ads, the company finally gave one of its most popular traditional computers a long overdue successor.

Called the new MacBook Air, the new MacBook adds a much sharper 13.3-inch "Retina display" with over 4 million pixels, USB C ports, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and is available in multiple colors. Unlike the company's other MacBooks, the new computer is designed to be the company's more affordable, entry-level Mac laptop.

The new MacBook Air, made with aluminum, is lighter than the previous version, weiging 2.75 pounds, Apple says. It starts at $1,199 and is available for order today and in stores next week.

