Tourists wanting to experience the grandeur of Yosemite National Park had their hopes slashed after forest officials closed the main roadway to the park on Wednesday.

The effects of the park's closure due to the Ferguson Fire have been far-reaching. Hotels and campgrounds at national parks across the state are quickly filling up.

Yosemite's neighbor to the south is especially impacted.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks officials reported an increased number of visitors than what is typical "during the summer peak."

Officials point to the fire activity and closure of Highway 41 as the cause.

Commercial tour buses have been discouraged from visiting the parks because of limited parking. Campgrounds and lodging are full, including first-come-first-serve campsites.

Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, spokeswoman for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks, said visitors can expect to see smoke from the Ferguson Fire north of the parks, as well as the Horse Creek Fire in the Mineral King area.

"Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for all, in all areas of the parks," she said.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon aren't the only parks experiencing an increase in visitors because of wildfires.

GALLERY: This is what Yosemite looks like right now

Unexpected guests

On Tuesday, temperatures at Death Valley National Park reached 127 degrees.

But that didn't stop tourists from walking through the doors of the park's visitor center, looking for things to do.

"We're already seeing an increase in visitors," said Abby Wines, spokeswoman for Death Valley National Park. "We have people walking into the visitor's center asking, 'We've got two days, what do we do?'"

Wines said the park has 1.3 million visitors annually. During summer months, Death Valley is a stop on the way to Las Vegas or Yosemite.

"People will just stop by to get a photo next to the thermometer and leave," Wines said.

But with Yosemite closed, visitors are braving the hottest spot in the state.

Those looking for cooler weather and lush, tall trees might consider heading north to Redwood National Park.

But tourists should think twice.

There are several fires burning throughout Northern California and park officials say they are "inundated" with visitors looking for relief.

More: Yosemite behind a 'smokescreen': Scenes from the Ferguson Fire evacuation

Campgrounds and hotels are full, officials said. Yosemite visitors would just be a drop in the bucket.

"Yosemite is not going to make much of a difference," said Christine Walters with Redwood National Park. "People who are concerned about the fires usually call before coming here."

Walters encouraged checking on campground availability or making hotel reservations before visiting the area.

All four parks combined in the Redwood national and state parks pull in roughly 1.4 million visitors annually, according to the National Parks Service.

Next best thing

In Southern California, George Land, spokesman for Joshua Tree National Park, said he doesn't expect to see an increase in visitors due to the closure.

But temperatures at the park are also in the triple-digits. On Monday, the mercury touched 110 degrees, which typically deters potential visitors.

"We're facing unseasonably hot weather," Land said. "This is pretty high for us."

Land said if tourists are thinking about making a stop at Joshua Tree they should be prepared. They may just want to grab a photo and head to cooler climates, he said.

"People come into the park and they aren't used to the desert environment," Land added.

Channel Islands and Grand Canyon national parks' officials also said they don't expect to see an increase in visitors due to the Ferguson Fire.

"Visitors to the Grand Canyon are usually on the grand circle tour throughout the Southwest," said Kirby Shedlowski, spokeswoman for Grand Canyon National Park. "We are far enough out of the way."

Because Channel Island National Park is offshore, it takes careful planning to visit, said Yvonne Menard with the park.

"You can't just drive to the park," Menard added.

Visiting the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks? Here are tips to keep in mind:

Parking in the park is limited, and roads are congested. Pack your patience, some snacks, and drive slowly and safely.

Triple-digit temperatures are common in the Foothills, and it is critical to bring plenty of liquids to stay hydrated.

Taking the Sequoia Shuttle from Visalia or Three Rivers means you don’t have to worry about parking, and you can enjoy the scenery along the way. Visit www.sequoiashuttle.com.

Road construction delays are up to an hour Monday through Friday when driving up to the Giant Forest from Three Rivers. There is also a full road closure Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m., with one pass-through at 8 p.m. and one at 11:30 p.m.

When exploring the Giant Forest, plan to use the shuttle system in place that will get you to our most popular destinations. The shuttle is free for all visitors.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com